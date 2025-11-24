DA moves to quell fallout of spat between John Steenhuisen and Dion George

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The DA has resolved to open an investigation into the warring between party leader John Steenhuisen and Dion George, its federal finance chairperson.

A late-night federal executive meeting took place on Sunday, which resolved their federal legal commission should institute a full investigation. The party’s top brass added a gag order preventing the aggrieved pair from airing their issues in the public domain.

In a statement, federal chair Helen Zille said: “The DA’s federal executive [fedex] met last night to discuss a formal response to the continuing public airing of matters relating to a dispute between senior office bearers of the party.

“The fedex also issued an injunction to everyone involved, either directly or peripherally, to stop prosecuting their arguments through the media, and allow the party’s processes to take their course.”

The inquiry is also expected to focus on alleged violations of the DA’s constitution and rules “in the genesis and progression of this dispute”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently reshuffled his cabinet, replacing George as environment, forestry & fisheries minister, a move confirmed to have been formally requested by Steenhuisen as DA party leader and GNU colleague in the cabinet.

In its wake, several allegations about the circumstances have been leaked.

“The DA remains committed to serving all South Africans in an ethical, accountable and responsive manner,” added Zille.

It is unclear how long the party’s internal investigation process will take and when it is expected to report back on its findings.

