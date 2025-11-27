Ramaphosa urges G20 unity amid Trump’s SA exclusion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged G20 members to close ranks around multilateralism and equal participation after US President Donald Trump announced SA would not receive an invitation to participate in the 2026 G20 summit, which the US is hosting.

In a social media post on Monday, Trump repeated the discredited notion of a “white genocide” in South Africa as a reason behind his unilateral decision to exclude the country from the G20. It follows the conclusion of the G20 leaders summit in Johannesburg last weekend, when leaders of the world’s largest economies affirmed multilateralism and vowed to support the US for 2026.

The US chose to boycott the weekend’s gathering. South Africa handed over the presidency of the G20 on Monday in a low-key ceremony at the head offices of the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco).

“South Africa has demonstrated to the World they are not a country worthy of Membership anywhere,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “We are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately.”

Trump’s move marked the first time in G20 history that a member has been effectively excluded from a summit.

“South Africa will continue to participate as a full, active and constructive member of the G20. We call on members of the G20 to reaffirm its continued operation in the spirit of multilateralism, based on consensus, with all members participating on an equal footing in all of its structures,” Ramaphosa said in response to Trump.

“It is regrettable that despite the efforts and numerous attempts by President Ramaphosa and his administration to reset the diplomatic relationship with the US, President Trump continues to apply punitive measures against South Africa based on misinformation and distortions about our country.”

“South Africa is a member of the G20 in its own name and right. Its G20 membership is at the behest of all other members. South Africa is a sovereign constitutional democratic country and does not appreciate insults from another country about its membership and worth in participating in global platforms. South Africa respects the sovereignty of all countries and will never insult or demean another country or its standing and worthiness in the community of nations.”