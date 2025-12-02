Parliament orders multi‑portfolio probe into Cape Town’s violent crime crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Residents look at Cape Flats community members as they protest during a peace prayer march in Cape Town. File photo:

With gang‑related murders in the Western Cape accounting for almost all such killings nationwide, parliament has adopted a motion for the establishment of a multi‑portfolio inquiry into violent crime in Cape Town.

The motion, introduced by the EFF on November 13, originally called for an ad hoc committee to investigate gang‑related killings on the Cape Flats. Last week the National Assembly amended the proposal, mandating that the portfolio committee on police lead the process in collaboration with the portfolio committee on social development and other committees within the security cluster.

The EFF welcomed the amendments, noting they retained the substance of its proposal while broadening oversight and accountability. The party emphasised that the inquiry must address systemic causes of violent crime, including unemployment, lack of youth development and entrenched illicit economies.

It further highlighted concerns about police corruption and the circulation of classified information to criminal networks, warning that communities could not be protected by a police service perceived to serve gang interests. The EFF said it had committed to ensuring the committees deliver tangible outcomes and cautioned against symbolic processes or bureaucratic delay.

The DA supported the motion and secured amendments to ensure the portfolio committee on police would lead the inquiry. The party used the debate to place on record the safety investments made by the Western Cape provincial government and the City of Cape Town, including R360m allocated to the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) in 2024/25, a medium‑term expenditure framework of R4.76bn for safety initiatives, and the deployment of more than 2,000 officers.

The DA argued the inquiry would expose the lack of national police resources and entrenched corruption within the police, while advancing its call for the devolution of policing powers to provinces and metros.

Recent police crime statistics underscore the urgency of the inquiry. Between July and September, 315 gang‑related murders were recorded nationally, of which 293 occurred in the Western Cape.

The province also registered a record increase of 97 murders compared with the previous reporting period. Mfuleni, Kraaifontein and Delft occupy the top three positions nationally for murder, with Gugulethu ranked fifth.

Vacancy rates of 20%‑40% across Cape Town police precincts, including 200 vacant detective posts, highlight the administrative constraints facing the police. Despite municipal officers confiscating about 400 illegal firearms annually, only 5% of these cases result in convictions.

Cape Town officials have argued that without systemic reforms to the criminal justice system, municipal safety investments remain hampered by poor conviction rates and have called for expanded policing powers for local officers, including investigative authority and the preparation of prosecution‑ready case dockets.

The inquiry will examine the broader challenges facing law enforcement, with particular focus on gang-, gun- and drug‑related offences.