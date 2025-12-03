Ekurhuleni metro legal boss Kemi Behari suspended amid corruption probe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ekurhuleni metro head of legal services advocate Kemi Behari has been placed on precautionary suspension amid damning allegations from the Madlanga commission.

“The City of Ekurhuleni confirms that the head of department for legal and risk services, advocate Kemi Behari, has been placed on precautionary suspension with full remuneration,” a metro statement released on Wednesday read.

The suspension comes as the Madlanga commission, probing allegations of criminal infiltration and corruption in the justice cluster, heard testimony that alleges Behari and former Ekurhuleni metro manager Imogen Mashazi protected Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi from disciplinary procedure.

In 2023, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) recommended Mkhwanazi face disciplinary action after he was accused of unlawfully authorising the installation of blue lights on vehicles belonging to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Blue lights are reserved for law-enforcement authorities.

Mashazi said Behari advised her the IPID report was vague and the metro could not act on it. As a result, three months after the report, Mkhwanazi was promoted.

The metro suspended Behari in accordance with provisions of the Local Government Disciplinary Regulations for Senior Managers, which allow a municipal council to suspend a senior manager on full pay if it is alleged the person has committed an act of misconduct.

The city will have to hold a disciplinary hearing within three months of the date of suspension, failing which the suspension will automatically lapse.

“The city emphasises that this is not a finding of guilt, nor does it constitute disciplinary action. It is an interim measure intended to ensure the integrity of ongoing internal processes, protect the interests of the municipality and uphold principles of good governance,” the statement read.

The commission has heard testimony of interference by senior municipality officials in the disciplinary procedure against Mkhwanazi effectively weakening labour processes in the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD).