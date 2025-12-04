Mashatile urges action on poverty and joblessness

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Deputy President Paul Mashatile responds to questions in the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town.

Deputy president Paul Mashatile has said South Africa achieved significant milestones in delivering service delivery and promoting trade and investment, but cautioned it is too early to celebrate as millions are still trapped in poverty, unemployment, rising cost of living and gender-based violence.

These issues, he said, demand the government’s urgent intervention.

In his annual address at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday, Mashatile said that to promote trade and investment, government officials embarked on working visits to the SA-France Investment Conference in Paris in May; participated in the St Petersburg International Economic Forum’s plenary session during a working visit to the Russian Federation in June; South Africa–China Trade and Investment Package for 2025–29 during a working visit to China in July; and the inaugural South Africa–Turkey Bi-National Commission in October.

“These visits focused on enhancing the economic and trade relationship between South Africa and the international community. Through strategic engagement, partnerships have been cultivated to promote investment, job creation and innovation,” Mashatile said.

“South Africa has also established itself as a strong advocate for multilateralism and as a key proponent for a global agenda that addresses the needs of the Global South, even amid existing geopolitical challenges.”

South Africa hosted the G20 leaders’ summit in Johannesburg in November, the first to be held on African soil, where global leaders affirmed multilateralism and vowed to support the US for 2026.

This was as secretary of state Marco Rubio announced that President Donald Trump and the US would not be extending an invitation to the South African government to participate in the G20, based on a discredited notion of a “white genocide” in South Africa.

“Throughout our presidency under the theme solidarity, equality and sustainability, we elevated the discussion on multilateralism by basing it on the importance of inclusion and equity in global discourse,” said Mashatile.

“This event marked a significant achievement for both South Africa and the continent, showcasing Africa’s readiness to engage in global discussions on inclusive growth, sustainable development and equitable partnerships.”

The leaders’ declaration at the G20 summit committed to strengthening multilateral co-operation to address global challenges, with a significant focus on debt sustainability for developing nations, climate action and disaster resilience, and advancing Africa’s industrialisation and global economic participation.

“Moreover, the declaration addressed gender equality, inclusive growth, and youth involvement in governance, echoing the [G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ summit] P20’s emphasis on transparency and empowerment.

“In summary, the P20 declaration prioritised the concerns of parliamentarians from the Global South, including debt reform and disaster resilience, and ensured their integration into the G20 Leaders’ discussions, and final declaration, notwithstanding limitations due to consensus constraints on specific reforms.”

Another highlight of the year, said Mashatile, was the adoption of the national budget under the government of national unity (GNU).

“This achievement exemplified our determination to prioritise the nation, advancing crucial legislation aimed at fostering inclusive economic growth, creating jobs, and alleviating poverty and cost of living. It underscores the effectiveness of collective efforts in addressing significant challenges and enacting meaningful change for all South Africans,” he said.

The 2025 budget was passed in June after months of uncertainty as it had to be reworked twice after GNU partners disagreed over plans to increase VAT.