AU summit delay in Egypt over Ebola puts migration row on hold

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Egypt’s proposal to postpone a big AU summit this month, citing an Ebola outbreak in parts of the continent, is likely to delay a diplomatic clash over anti-immigrant protests in South Africa until at least October.

In a note verbale dated June 10 and seen by Business Day, Egypt’s permanent mission to the AU said the country’s health authorities have recommended postponing AU events scheduled to be hosted in Egypt in the coming months, citing assessments related to Ebola outbreaks in several African countries.

Egypt proposed pushing back the 49th ordinary session of the AU’s executive council and the 8th mid-year co-ordination meeting, originally set for June 24 to 27 in Alamein, to October 1 and 2 and October 4, respectively.

“The permanent mission of Egypt has the honour to inform that the competent Egyptian health authorities have recommended the postponement of upcoming AU events due to be hosted in Egypt during the coming period as a result of assessments related to the Ebola virus outbreak in a number of African countries.”

The mission asked the AU commission and the bureau, made up of Burundi, Ghana, Tanzania and Angola, to circulate a draft decision on the new dates through the bloc’s silence procedure. Under AU rules, the change would be adopted automatically unless a simple majority of eligible member states object by a deadline still to be set.

The reshuffle could push back what was expected to be a tense session for South Africa. Ghana had asked for the midyear summit’s agenda to include a debate on what it described as xenophobic attacks against African nationals in South Africa, following a wave of confrontations earlier this year targeting foreign nationals.

South Africa has disputed reports, circulated on social media, that nationals from the two countries were killed during the unrest, saying there is no credible evidence to support the claims.

South Africa has signalled that if the AU does take up Ghana’s request, it will push its own counter-proposal, which is an agenda item on the drivers of migration across the continent, including governance, the rule of law and democracy.

The fallout has already reached South African businesses operating across the continent.

Justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who chairs the interministerial committee on migration, said the South African brand is hurting due to the backlash, with the government now expanding consular support for affected companies through the department of international relations & co-operation.

Foreign minister Ronald Lamola has met affected businesses, with the government providing support and consular services to companies facing operational difficulties linked to the tensions.

Egypt’s foreign ministry had not responded to queries sent by time of publication. Responses will be added when received.