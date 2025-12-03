JOHN DLUDLU: Now for the uncomfortable home truths

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Now that the G20 and associated events are over, South Africans should brace themselves for an uncomfortable conversation about their future: the national dialogue.

On Sunday night President Cyril Ramaphosa milked what was left of the global event. He thanked South Africans for “showing up” for their country. By all accounts the jamboree, largely boycotted by the US, the next host, was a resounding success.

In passing Ramaphosa used the address to invite disenchanted South Africans to use the dialogue, marred by disagreements, to bring their concerns — and proposed solutions — to the year-long national conversation.

This paragraph was preceded by a dig at the US administration. Donald Trump, America’s 47th president, boycotted the G20 summit due to false claims that Afrikaners are being slaughtered by a black-led government and that “their land” is being confiscated by the same government.

Quite rightly, Ramaphosa reminded his captive Sunday audience that the disinformation campaign on which Trump relies is being spread by an influential minority in SA and the US, and hardly reflects the sentiment of the people of the two countries.

The G20 offered him a badly needed respite from domestic and intra-party political pressures. But the reprieve ends this week.

While he appeared enthusiastic and genuine in his gratitude message to South Africans, Ramaphosa was rather lukewarm on the dialogue, by far the most important calendar event in 2026.

In a matter of days he will face his ANC colleagues in a midterm review when the party holds its much-anticipated national general council (NGC). Delayed by the focus on the G20, the NGC is expected to measure whether Ramaphosa is strong enough to see out his term or has already entered the lame duck zone.

Typically, this happens during the second — and final — term of a president of the republic. Uniquely though, Ramaphosa’s second term coincides with his party’ssteep decline. His internal enemies, embittered by the loss of patronage, want to blame this collapse in support on him.

Former president Thabo Mbeki was ejected amid a growing economy and Jacob Zuma was ousted at the height of state capture and corruption.

Ramaphosa’s administration has been unenthusiastic about the national dialogue. In his first term, Ramaphosa sought to negotiate a social compact among business, labour, government and civil society in the National Economic Development & Labour Council (Nedlac). It failed.

From a socioeconomic policy point of view, nothing significant has come out of Nedlac recently. Instead, business has forged a bilateral partnership with the government to help resolve the country’s energy, freight logistics and crime and corruption crises.

If the NGC will be an internal review of the president’s leadership of his party, the national dialogue will be a national referendum of his presidency of the republic.

Boycotts

The dialogue faces many challenges. Its launch convention was a damp squib. The legacy foundations of prominent South Africans such as FW de Klerk, Thabo Mbeki, Steve Biko and Desmond and Leah Tutu boycotted the event after disagreements over the country’s state of readiness.

Ramaphosa’s colleagues in the government of national unity — including the DA — have not bought into the idea. No meaningful work has been done to get them on board.

Some in the president’s party believe this dialogue is a nuisance. Another school of thought argues that parliament should be having this dialogue. This misses the point — a majority of SA’s eligible and registered voters stayed home on election day.

In terms of funding, the government has yet to commit proper resources. Admittedly, the G20 imperative diverted resources away from many other priorities, including the dialogue.

Unlike the G20, the dialogue is likely to be rough on the government and the ANC, the leading party in the government of national unity. SA’s anaemic 1% economic growth rate is attributable to ANC policies, including ineffectual implementation by an incapable state.

Though an unpleasant conversation, the national dialogue must happen without delay. And the government, including the president, must listen attentively.

• Dludlu, a former editor of Sowetan, is CEO of the Small Business Institute.