‘We will participate’: Ramaphosa pushes back against Trump’s G20 block in 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday following the country’s presidency of the G20.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has not given up on South Africa–US relations despite rising tensions under President Donald Trump’s administration, pushing back against suggestions that his country could be barred from the 2026 G20 summit.

Trump, who skipped Africa’s first G20 summit in South Africa, has claimed the country will not be invited to the 2026 gathering, which the US will host.

Ramaphosa, addressing the nation on Sunday, maintained South Africa will participate in the summit as one of the G20 founding members.

“South Africa is one of the founding members of the G20, and South Africa is therefore a member of the G20 in its own name and right. We will continue to participate as a full, active and constructive member of the G20,” he said.

Ramaphosa was upbeat and said that despite the challenges with the US, South Africa remains a firm and unwavering friend of the American people.

“We affirm our commitment to continue to engage in dialogue with the US government, and to do so with respect and with dignity as equal sovereign countries.

“We value the US government and its people as a partner. We have common interests, common values and a shared wish to advance the prosperity and well-being of the people of both our countries.”

Trump has been criticising South Africa for months, spreading false information about the so-called genocide of white people. The criticism intensified when Ramaphosa in January signed into law the Expropriation Bill, which sets out how organs of state may expropriate land in the public interest for varied reasons.

South African leaders have been negotiating with Trump’s administration for months, concerned about the impact of the tension on trade flows.

According to the trade, industry & competition department, South Africa had global exports of more than R2-trillion in 2024, with Africa, the EU, China, the US and the UK as the largest buyers.

South Africa’s global imports were R1.7-trillion, and the EU, China, the Middle East, Africa and the US led on that front.

South Africa’s global trade balance was a positive R341bn. The implementation of 30% tariffs in July on South African exports to the US by Trump has been a point of concern for the state on how it will affect the country’s exports.

While South Africa continues its negotiations with the US, the government insists it will not turn its back on the implementation of transformative laws to establish equality.

Ramaphosa was confident South Africa’s G20 presidency would contribute positively to the country and expand its trade partners.

The declaration was passed with the world leaders agreeing on various issues, including resolving the debt crisis in developing countries, energy security, as 600-million Africans lack access to electricity, and committing to addressing inequality and unemployment, which pose significant threats to global economic growth.

“We will continue to call for more and better-quality financing for developing economy countries to invest in their people and future,” he said.

“The G20 agreed that the great technological advances of our time, in artificial intelligence and green energy, should benefit all countries and not just a few.

“Through these global agreements and actions, we will be better able to grow our economy and create jobs for our people.”