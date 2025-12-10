HEATH MUCHENA: Technology is redefining what ‘hope’ and ‘fear’ look like

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Global finance has always been a tug-of-war between hope and fear. Hope drives investors to build, innovate and compound over decades. Fear makes them hedge, retreat and protect what they’ve earned. Somewhere between the two lies the future, and right now that future is being rewritten in code.

Every market cycle is a story of emotion meeting infrastructure. The hopeful invest in progress — equities, start-ups, private credit — betting that innovation will outpace inflation, inefficiency and policy mistakes. The fearful buy gold, bitcoin or bonds, seeking shelter from governments, debt and disorder.

Neither camp is wrong. Both are rational responses to uncertainty. But the fascinating shift happening today is that technology is redefining what both “hope” and “fear” look like. Tokenisation, AI and a rising wave of Asian capital are quietly reshaping how money moves, where it flows and who benefits.

Tokenisation revolution

For decades financial markets were slow, siloed and expensive to operate. You needed custodians, clearing houses and endless intermediaries just to prove ownership. Tokenisation changes that. It turns every share, bond and fund into a verifiable, transferable digital asset.

That sounds technical, but its impact is human. It means you could one day move your savings from a stablecoin into an exchange traded fund instantly, with no middleman and no waiting period. It means wealth becomes programmable, portable and frictionless.

This evolution is already under way. Major financial hubs such as Hong Kong and Singapore are building infrastructure for tokenised deposits and wholesale settlement. Asset managers are launching tokenised treasury funds that trade 24/7. The old “plumbing” of finance is being replaced by digital rails that run all day, every day, like the internet itself.

AI isn’t about replacing traders; it’s about expanding their reach. AI tools can now digest mountains of data, generate forecasts and manage risk faster than ever but they still rely on human intuition to see what the data can’t.

In this sense AI doesn’t erase the edge; it amplifies it. It’s less about beating the market and more about understanding it in real time. The liquidity AI creates by speeding up analysis and trade execution also fuels tokenisation. Faster decisions need faster settlement. The two trends reinforce each other.

New centre of gravity

While technology rewires the system, demographics are shifting its centre of gravity. The next wave of global liquidity is coming from Asia — not from hedge funds or central banks, but from millions of new retail investors saving for retirement.

Japan’s expanded Nisa programme, India’s growing pension ecosystem and Singapore’s long-standing central provident fund model are mobilising a vast pool of long-term capital. These savers aren’t “renting” their economies by buying bonds they’re becoming owners through equities and digital investment products.

That ownership effect is powerful. It builds resilience into local markets and rebalances global capital flows. Asia’s rise isn’t just about GDP. It’s about participation.

What emerges from all this isn’t a world ruled by machines or tokens, but a hybrid system where trust meets technology. Banks still matter. Regulation still anchors confidence. But everything, from credit to collateral, will increasingly flow through digital, programmable channels.

For investors and institutions, adapting to this means more than chasing yield. It means rethinking what “liquidity” even is. When assets settle instantly and markets never sleep, speed, security and foresight replace brute capital as the real competitive edge.

The next market order isn’t about predicting which asset wins. It’s about understanding the infrastructure that allows all assets to move. Between hope and fear lies design, and the winners will be those building systems that make optimism efficient and fear less costly.

In other words: the future of finance won’t just be faster or smarter. It will finally be alive.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.