LUCKY MATHEBULA | Roelf Meyer’s appointment signals economic reset in US ties

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President Cyril Ramaphosa and Roelf Meyer, centre, at the National Dialogue gathering in Pretoria, on August 15 2025. Picture:

The appointment of Roelf Meyer as South Africa’s ambassador to the US has sparked predictable political debate.

However, much of it has skirted the question that should matter most to business and investors: what does this posting mean for the country’s economic interests, investor confidence and strategic positioning in its most consequential bilateral relationship?

At defining moments in South Africa’s recent history, progress has depended less on ideological consistency than on pragmatic deal-making and institutional credibility. Meyer is a product of negotiations that stabilised the political order and reassured markets amid profound uncertainty.

His return to front-line diplomacy suggests a deliberate attempt by Pretoria to restore seriousness, continuity and outcome-orientated engagement to a relationship that has grown fragile.

This occurs at a delicate moment. South Africa’s standing in Washington has weakened as US foreign policy has become more transactional, with trade scrutiny, tariffs and market access used more aggressively to advance domestic priorities.

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The diplomatic space once sustained by soft power and multilateral goodwill has narrowed, particularly within Republican and nationalist policy circles that are exerting growing influence over Congress and trade policy. For an economy as open and Western-integrated as South Africa’s, this shift carries material risk.

South Africa’s export profile, financial system and corporate sector remain highly exposed to US and allied markets. Continued access to those markets, together with predictable regulatory engagement, is central to growth, investment inflows and macroeconomic stability. A confrontational or performative posture towards Washington would impose real economic costs.

Meyer’s appointment should therefore be read as an attempt to stabilise relations at an operational level, regardless of ideological noise or electoral volatility in either country.

The Washington embassy is not a ceremonial posting. It is among the state’s most important economic and strategic assets, shaping perceptions that feed directly into credit ratings, portfolio flows, corporate investment decisions and trade negotiations. In this environment, representation matters.

Ambassadors are judged by their ability to command credibility across government, business and policy networks. Meyer’s stature offers South Africa access beyond episodic diplomacy into informal but influential spaces where positions are shaped before they harden into policy.

However, domestic polarisation has complicated South Africa’s external engagement. Foreign policy debates are filtered through racial, ideological and factional lenses, blurring the distinction between transformation goals and national economic interests.

Meyer’s stature offers South Africa access beyond episodic diplomacy into informal but influential spaces where positions are shaped before they harden into policy.

When diplomacy becomes an extension of domestic point-scoring, the costs are rapidly externalised in weaker investor sentiment and unnecessary diplomatic friction. Reasserting a disciplined, interests-based diplomacy is therefore as much a governance challenge at home as it is a task abroad.

Effective engagement with the US also depends on coherence between the state and society. South Africa’s globally embedded business community and diaspora remain underutilised diplomatic assets.

Their willingness to act as bridges depends on policy predictability, constitutional credibility and institutional stability. An ambassador with cross-cutting legitimacy reinforces that ecosystem, signalling that South Africa remains open for business and capable of strategic self-correction.

Meyer’s broader international profile further enhances this value. His involvement in global leadership networks provides indirect access to former heads of state, senior policymakers and institutional actors who increasingly operate outside formal diplomatic channels. In a fragmented global economy such informal networks matter, particularly for middle-income countries seeking to mitigate shocks rather than escalate tensions.

Ultimately, South Africa’s representation in Washington should be judged by outcomes, not symbolism. The embassy’s purpose is to safeguard market access, mitigate policy risk and expand the country’s room for manoeuvre in a volatile global environment. When Pretoria appears indifferent to its external attractiveness, the penalty is swift: higher risk premiums, weaker capital inflows and diminished leverage.

Seen through this lens, Meyer’s appointment is not an exercise in nostalgia but an assertion of economic realism. It reflects an understanding that experience, restraint and negotiation remain essential tools of statecraft. For business and investors the signal is that South Africa is, belatedly but deliberately, recommitting to seriousness in one of its most important external relationships.

• Mathebula, a columnist from the Thinc Foundation, hosts Thinc Conversations on BDTV and is a research associate at Tshwane University of Technology.