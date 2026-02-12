Columnists

CORPORATE PULSE | Gumede’s Tongaat gambit reshapes creditor power

Secured lender strategy positions investor to dictate outcome after rescue collapse

Tiisetso Motsoeneng

Robert Gumede. Picture: SUPPLIED
Robert Gumede’s play for Tongaat Hulett is classic hard-nosed corporate finance. He stepped into the secured lender position by buying the banks’ claims last year, refused to grant further extensions after failing to refinance the Industrial Development Corporation’s (IDC’s) pre-commencement funding, and left the business rescue practitioners with little choice but to seek liquidation.

As the holder of the group’s lender claims and security worth more than R8bn, Gumede already sits at the front of the recovery queue for pledged assets. When a rescue plan collapses, the legal framework of liquidation hands secured creditors a clear pathway to enforce security and shape the outcome. That is exactly the leverage a strategic buyer wants when negotiating in distress.

This is shrewd because it converts creditors’ claims into Tongaat’s assets, the very thing Gumede’s been after the whole time, without having to immediately pay the IDC or SA Sugar Association. That frees up money to plug gaps in working capital.

Still, there’s no escaping the political backlash. Putting the rural economy of KwaZulu-Natal in a crisis mode frays social cohesion, and any accounting gain risks being wiped out by sustained social unrest and the hidden cost of keeping mills running under hidden protest.

