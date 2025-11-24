AU chair urges reform of global financial system at summit with EU

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez talks with Angola's president and AU chair Joao Lourenco at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, November 22 2025.

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenco, chair of the AU, on Monday called for fairer debt restructuring tools and innovative financing instruments to support Africa’s development.

Lourenco’s comments, delivered to African and EU leaders assembled in Angola’s capital, come as a growing number of African countries are at risk of debt distress.

The Group of 20’s Common Framework, set up during the Covid-19 pandemic to speed up debt restructuring for poorer nations, has made limited progress, though last weekend’s G20 summit in Johannesburg committed to improving it.

“We are in dire need of a new vision for the financial relationship between Africa and international lending institutions so that we can invest in development without being stifled by unsustainable debt,” Lourenco said on the first day of an AU-EU summit.

“On behalf of all of Africa, I reiterate the urgency of working towards comprehensive reform of the global financial system, including fairer debt restructuring mechanisms,” Lourenco said.

On behalf of all of Africa, I reiterate the urgency of working towards comprehensive reform of the global financial system, including fairer debt restructuring mechanisms — João Lourenco, Angolan president

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, addressing the same summit, agreed the world’s financial architecture needed to be overhauled.

“We must reform it for everyone’s benefit and this means ending the crushing debt cycle ... giving developing countries, many of them in Africa, greater participation and influence in the global financial institutions,” Guterres said.

A panel of Africa experts set up by the government during South Africa’s G20 presidency in 2025 recommended a new debt refinancing plan for low-income countries hit by heavy debt repayments, rather than the present focus on rescheduling payments.

The G20’s Common Framework initiative saw early test cases such as Ghana and Zambia take years to make progress.

Debt concerns for countries such as Senegal and Mozambique have put debt resolution mechanisms back in the spotlight.

Reuters