Heart drug developer Kardigan seeks $1.4bn valuation in US IPO

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Kardigan is targeting a valuation of up to $1.4bn in its initial public offering in the US, the drug developer said on Thursday.

The clinical-stage ​biotech, which is developing precision medicines for ​cardiovascular diseases, is seeking to raise up to $373.3m by offering 23.3-million shares priced between $14 and $16 each.

The company is advancing three late-stage experimental therapies: danicamtiv ‌for ⁠genetic dilated cardiomyopathy, ataciguat for calcific aortic valve stenosis, and tonlamarsen targeting hepatic angiotensinogen for blood pressure management in acute severe hypertension. Reuters

Dollarama beats sales forecasts as shoppers seek deals

Canada’s Dollarama beat quarterly sales estimates on Thursday, as steady demand from cost-conscious shoppers for low-priced essentials boosted the discount retailer.

The company posted net sales of C$1.85bn ($1.32bn) for the first quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of C$1.82bn, according to data compiled by LSEG. Reuters

Takeda psoriasis drug outshines Sotyktu in trial

Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical said on Thursday its experimental once-daily psoriasis pill, developed with the help of AI, outperformed Bristol Myers Squibb’s approved drug Sotyktu in a late-stage head-to-head study.

The Japanese drugmaker said the drug, zasocitinib, met the main goal of a late-stage trial in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, achieving greater skin clearance than Sotyktu after 16 weeks of treatment.

Plaque psoriasis is a chronic immune-mediated skin disease that causes red, scaly, inflamed patches on the skin. Reuters

Honda recalls 1-million US vehicles for repair kit defect

Honda Motor America is recalling 1,049,883 vehicles in the US due to a defect in the tyre repair kit, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

The issue involves a faulty sealant bottle, in which pressure can build up, potentially causing the cap to detach and become a projectile, the regulator said.

The recall includes certain Honda Accord Hybrid, CR-V Fuel Cell EV, and CR-V Hybrid vehicles, the US safety regulator said. Reuters

Halma tumbles after forecasting slower revenue growth ahead

British health and safety device maker Halma forecast organic constant-currency revenue growth for fiscal 2027 at a slower rate than the previous year, sending its shares down nearly 15% on Thursday.

The company expects to deliver low double-digit percentage organic revenue growth in constant currency for the 12-month period through March 2027, compared with 16% organic growth in fiscal 2026.

Halma’s growth has been driven by its photonics business, which uses light-based technology in sensors and monitoring systems, including for data centres, due to demand fuelled by the rapid expansion of AI. Reuters

Xiaomi plans new extended-range EV pending approval

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xiaomi has filed with regulators to add an extended-range electric vehicle to its lineup, according to a notice from the industry ministry on Wednesday.

The addition is subject to regulatory approval following a public comment period through June 17.

The late EV entrant, which has rapidly emerged as a strong rival to established brands, including Tesla, currently offers the battery-powered SU7 sedan and YU7 SUV.

Reuters