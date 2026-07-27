WATCH | The Economic Week Ahead

The conflict in the Middle East is taking centre stage this week after the US escalated its involvement in the war with Iran, fuelling inflation concerns as oil prices climb.
Against that backdrop, markets will be watching central banks closely, with the ECB expected to leave interest rates unchanged after the People’s Bank of China held steady. Investors will also be parsing key PMI data from the US, UK, Germany and the Eurozone for fresh clues on the health of the global economy.
Business Day TV unpacked the week ahead and what it means for markets with Naeem Aslam from Zaye Capital Markets.
Business Day
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