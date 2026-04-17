NEWS ANALYSIS | What will it take for the market to back Mr Price’s NKD bet?

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Mr Price’s R9.6bn acquisition of German-based NKD Group may be strategically compelling on paper, but the market has yet to be convinced, with the retailer’s share price continuing to reflect that hesitation.

The stock is nearly 40% below its 52-week high, an indication that investors have already priced in a high degree of caution around the deal. The acquisition, which gives Mr Price access to more than 2,100 stores across Central and Eastern Europe, marks a shift for a group that has historically built its success in the local market.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Almost 10% of the group’s value has been wiped out in the year to date, extending a 29% fall in the past 12 months.

According to MP9 Asset Management chief investment officer Aheesh Singh, the muted share price reaction suggests investors are taking a conservative stance on both the valuation and the risks tied to entering a new and highly competitive market. He said that while the group has outlined plans to lift NKD’s margins to 8%-10% over time, execution will be key in changing sentiment.

For now, the question remains: what will it take for the market to believe in the deal? Part of the answer lies in delivery. Investors are likely to look for early signs that NKD can meet performance expectations without placing strain on the group’s balance sheet. As analysts note, Mr Price has already shifted from a net cash to a net debt position after the transaction, and while leverage remains manageable, the market seeks reassurance that earnings growth follows.

Advisory firm Investec has thrown its support behind the transaction and described it as a major strategic step.

“The combined group’s global footprint will comprise over 5,000 stores, more than € 2.5bn annual sales and over 40,000 employees.

“The landmark cross-border transaction is a transformative step for Mr Price, being its first overseas acquisition and entry into the attractive European market. NKD’s strong performance, its ideal position for a broader penetration of pan-European markets and its strong sourcing capabilities form the key strategic rationales for the transaction,” it said.

Woolworths in Australia

But history continues to weigh heavily on sentiment. South African retailers have had mixed success offshore, with Woolworths’ costly acquisition of David Jones still fresh in investors’ minds. That deal ultimately resulted in billions in losses.

More complexity is added by broader industry dynamics.

Tasneem Samodien, research analyst at Old Mutual Wealth Private Clients, said: “During the first half of 2024, over 300 US companies ― mostly in the consumer discretionary sector ― declared bankruptcy.

“This is unsurprising as retail is an unforgiving and highly competitive space requiring constant investment to remain relevant. A company’s success hinges on more than consumers’ financial health; it depends on its agility, resilience and ability to adapt to changing consumer sentiment and preferences.”

Samodien said, “retailers that thrive in this landscape prove their overall quality and offer strong investment potential”.

This underscores the challenge facing Mr Price. While the group has a strong track record of disciplined capital allocation and organic growth in its home market, replicating that success in Europe will require more than strategy. It will require consistent execution in a vastly different operating environment.

Management, led by CEO Mark Blair and chair Nigel Payne, has sought to reassure investors that the deal is grounded in long-term value creation. The group expects the acquisition to be earnings accretive by the second year and has set a target for NKD to reach €1bn in sales by 2030, Business Day reported.

Ultimately, however, the market is unlikely to be swayed by projections alone. Clear evidence of margin improvement, earnings delivery and disciplined balance sheet management will be critical.

“While acquisitions can dilute shareholder returns initially (as the cost is added to the balance sheet before contributing to revenue or earnings), we are confident in MRP’s ability to strike the right balance. The management team has demonstrated sound judgment in knowing when to invest organically and when to grow the business through acquisitions,” said Samodien.