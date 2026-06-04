Jubilee restarts Zambia copper unit as new circuit enters testing phase

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Jubilee Metals has resumed operations at its Roan concentrator in Zambia following a scheduled maintenance shutdown, with a new fine copper concentrate dewatering circuit now commissioned.

The company said on Thursday that Roan had returned to full capacity after maintenance work completed in May and was targeting the processing of 30,000 tonnes of copper ore a month.

Jubilee, chaired by former ANC treasurer-general Mathews Phosa, is pivoting from being only a chrome processor to being a small copper mining company in central Zambia.

The new dewatering circuit removes moisture from fine copper concentrate produced at Roan before it is sent to Jubilee’s Sable refinery. The company said it is still refining operating settings following commissioning to ensure stable performance.

Roan processes copper ore sourced from third parties into copper concentrate for refining at Sable, and also produces a higher-grade concentrate that can be sold directly into the market.

According to Jubilee, a significant portion of the copper processed at Roan now comes from finer material, which the new system is designed to handle more efficiently. The company said the upgraded circuit has enough capacity to process both newly produced material and copper concentrate that had been stored on site.

Jubilee added that some of the stored material has already dried naturally due to seasonal conditions, allowing it to be moved to its Sable refinery if needed while the new system is stabilised.

During the shutdown, the company also carried out maintenance on key processing equipment and made upgrades aimed at improving how much copper it is able to recover from ore.

Jubilee is targeting a 5% improvement in copper recovery rates, which could help offset sharply higher operating costs.

CEO Leon Coetzer said June would provide a clearer indication of sustainable operating capacity and recovery rates following the restart of operations and the integration of fines concentrate processing at Sable.

Jubilee said it would provide updated copper production guidance once stable operating performance had been demonstrated across both the Roan concentrator and Sable refinery.