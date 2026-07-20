Devlin Brown at the water cooler | Stick to the basics for body recomposition

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If your dream body is a state-of-the-art building, then progressive overload is the architect’s detailed instructions and the structural engineer’s load calculations. Picture: 123RF/Aleksei Zakirov

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What is the most important variable in achieving success and results in the gym? I feel as though I am spinning my wheels, seeing no change. If I can fix that, surely I will finally also understand what body recomposition feels like?

Unfortunately, this is the wrong mindset, one that will set you up to fail. Remember the saying, “You can’t outrun a jam doughnut”? If you focus on one variable but ignore the other, you are doomed to fail or stagnate.

Mind you, we can’t blame you for thinking this way. Our national and local government suffers from the same mindset. “If we quickly throw all our resources towards, and publicise, a marquee intervention, perhaps the annoying media and public will let us off the hook!”

It doesn’t work that way; fixing a two-bedroom pothole doesn’t turn the lights on or clear the rubbish. Doing big roadshows about illegal migrants does not patch the border nor find the people looking the other way while taking bribes. Real progress requires a long, hard stare in the mirror and some brutal honesty.

Even when there really are genetic or other health conditions, when all else is managed properly, there usually is a medically supervised intervention that can make a difference. But it can’t and won’t change the basics and your lifestyle.

I am considering asking AI to analyse these columns over the past seven years to uncover just how many times I have said the same thing: you must add resistance training to your cardio, eat properly with enough protein, ensure you sleep and recover well and adjust your lifestyle to support a healthy body composition.

There are variables that matter. Each is important. Some are foundational, and others can bring the whole effort to its knees. Your question refers to the gym and body composition, and so without more personalised detail, a good old-fashioned construction analogy will do the trick.

Your stated goal is body recomposition, so think of your dream body and fitness and performance levels as an ultramodern building. The finished product doesn’t exist yet, and the reason you have given council approval for it is because you are sick of the old building that just doesn’t feel right, look right, or work properly.

Progressive overload is the architect’s detailed instructions and the structural engineer’s load calculations. It provides signals for the building about where, and how much, to grow. This is resistance training.

Sufficient protein is the actual bricks, steel and concrete. It is up to you to ensure enough of these building materials are delivered to the site. Too little and you won’t finish the building. Too much and it goes to waste.

Hormones are the project managers, crane operators and other efficiency systems. They decide how quickly and effectively the building crew can use the materials and how much waste occurs.

Sufficient protein is the actual bricks, steel and concrete. It is up to you to ensure enough of these building materials are delivered to the site.

They also are in charge of whether the workers show up motivated or half asleep. A great project manager makes an enormous difference in speed and quality, especially on a complex or underresourced (ageing, poor sleep, high stress, calorie deficit) site. However, if there is no blueprint and instruction set, and no building materials, the best project manager can’t miraculously build your structure.

Those are the absolute foundational variables to build and maintain lean muscle tissue, and burn off unneeded fat. But they’re certainly not all the variables. Sleep, stress, overall calorie and macronutrient balance, cardio, genetics, age and consistency affect the three foundational variables.

Sleep and stress primarily affect the hormones — they can make the managers more or less effective. Alcohol and other drugs do, too. Calorie balance, macronutrients and energy availability affect the materials side and the hormones.

Cardio improves heart health and work capacity, but for body recomposition it mainly increases energy expenditure. This affects calorie balance and can make protein less available for building muscle while also putting more stress on hormones. Too much can hurt progress, but moderate amounts will improve overall effectiveness and work capacity.

Genetics and age influence how responsive the whole system is, while biological sex also creates meaningful differences in muscle structure and hormone profiles.

Understanding this analogy, I will turn the question back to you: which one of those variables do you want to focus on at the expense of the others?