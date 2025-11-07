Ford considers scrapping electric F-150 EV bakkie

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Ford F-150 Lightning was launched in the US in 2021 as the battery electric version of the the popular F-Series pickup range. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ford executives are considering scrapping the electric version of the F-150 Lightning pickup, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ford declined to comment but said that it was focused on producing petrol- and hybrid-powered variants of its F-150 as it recovers from a fire at Novelis.

Last month, a union official told Reuters that Ford was pausing production at the Dearborn, Michigan, plant that makes its F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to a fire at a supplier’s aluminum factory.

“We have good inventories of the F-150 Lightning and will bring Rouge Electric Vehicle Center back up at the right time, but don’t have an exact date at this time,” Ford said in a statement on Thursday.

The WSJ report added that General Motors executives had discussed discontinuing some electric pickups, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Detroit three, Ford, GM and Chrysler-parent Stellantis, have rolled back their ambitious plans for EVs in the US, pivoting to their petrol-powered models.

Reuters