New Audi Q7 breaks cover with bold styling and mild-hybrid diesel power

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Audi has unveiled its new third-generation Q7. The luxury seven-seat SUV makes a strong first impression with an aggressive exterior design headlined by a large single-frame radiator grille surrounded by squinty digital daytime running lights and separate Matrix LED headlight clusters.

This is complemented by a sculpted bonnet that sits higher than it did on the outgoing model, redesigned air intakes and sculpted wheel arches that can house a variety of alloy wheels ranging from 20- to 23-inches in diameter. Other notable features include an upswept shoulder line, signature Audi quattro “blisters” around the rear end and a more upright D-pillar that Audi said makes the roofline near horizontal to free up additional headroom and interior space.

At the rear, the taillight clusters — fancy OLED units in top-tier variants — are interlinked by a continuous light strip, while the raised bumper features an integrated diffuser and a pair of matching horizontal exhaust tailpipes.

Sculpted wheel arches can house a variety of alloy wheels ranging from 20- to 23-inches in diameter. (Audi)

Inside, the new Q7 retains the standard seven-seat layout of its predecessor. All seats are partially power-adjustable, while the second row offers space for three child seats side by side. The second-row seats are power-adjustable fore and aft, while the seatbacks fold in a 35:30:35 configuration. Child seats fitted in the second row do not block access to the third row thanks to the comfort entry feature.

The middle row seats tilt forward in a 65:35 split without folding flat. Comfort entry can be activated via the MMI or buttons in the C-pillar and boot. Audi said the Q7’s luggage compartment has a volume of between 581l and 722l, depending on the position of the second row, or between 1,980l and 2,075l with the seats folded down.

For easy access, the tailgate is electrically powered as standard and can be triggered by a simple foot gesture.

The tech-rich cabin is anchored by an Audi MMI panoramic display. (Audi)

Matching this practicality is a slew of tech-savvy features headlined by an Audi MMI panoramic display incorporating the Audi virtual cockpit and MMI touchscreen infotainment system. A front passenger display is also included.

Other highlights are a head-up display, Audi assistant with ChatGPT integration, customisable ambient lighting with a dynamic interaction light spanning the full width of the dashboard, electrically adjustable air vents, a pair of Qi wireless smartphone charging points and numerous USB ports. Customers can also opt for a factory-integrated dashcam that records the view through the windscreen.

Audiophiles can look forward to a newly developed Bang & Olufsen 4D sound system that builds on the outgoing 3D system with the addition of headrest speakers and seat actuators in the front seats. A total of 22 speakers deliver up to 1,360 watts, while the interaction light syncs to the rhythm of the music.

Qi wireless charging points are magnetised to prevent phones sliding around. (Audi)

Safety-wise, some of the Q7’s driver assistance features include an automatic emergency braking system, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, a 360º camera, park assist, trailer manoeuvring assist, stability control and trailer brake control.

With a wide range of colour and material combinations to choose from, customers have plenty of options for personalisation. New for the seats is the stone beige colour combination, while Audi said wraparound decorative accents give the SUV an “inviting atmosphere”.

New inlay options include fine grain ash natural, silk beige, lime structure natural, grey brown and carbon fibre weave with basalt grey accents. Helping to create an airy ambience is the optional panoramic sunroof. Covering all three rows, it takes up less headroom than previous systems and can be switched from transparent to opaque in nine segments.

Owners can access up to 2,075l with all the seats folded down. (Audi)

From launch, the new Q7 will be available with a 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine producing 220kW and 630Nm of torque. It is bolstered by a 48V mild-hybrid system that contributes an additional 18kW and 370Nm to improve acceleration and efficiency.

Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed tiptronic transmission and a limited-slip centre differential. Audi said the engine can also run on HVO fuel. HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) is produced from residual and waste materials such as used cooking oil and can reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 95% compared with petroleum-derived diesel. The carmaker said it can be used as an admixture or as pure fuel.

On the chassis front, the new Q7 comes equipped with adaptive air suspension as standard. This is paired with electronically controlled dampers and all-wheel steering, a feature Audi said improves low-speed manoeuvrability and increases stability at higher speeds.

The new Q7 is built in Bratislava, like the two previous generations. It will be available to order in Europe from July, with deliveries commencing in September. Local availability is still to be confirmed.

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