WATCH LIVE: Former Ekurhuleni metro manager accused of protecting rogue cop takes witness stand

Former Ekurhuleni metro city manager Imogen Mashazi takes the witness stand at the Madlanga Commission.

Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi, accused of protecting rogue top cop within the municipality, has taken the witness stand at the Madlanga Commission adamant she will push back against allegations levelled against her.

The Madlanga Commission investigating allegations of criminal infiltration in the justice cluster, heard from previous witnesses that Mashazi protected Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi was found to have acted unlawfully by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for authorising the installation of blue lights on vehicles belonging to attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Instead of facing discipline, Mkhwanazi was allegedly promoted by Mashazi to the position of deputy chief in December 2023.

Xolani Nciza, the metro’s former divisional employee relations director, explained before the commission how Mkhwanazi was shielded from facing a disciplinary process by Mashazi and that the two had a “close relationship”.

Nciza told the commission Mashazi and her management team were “hell-bent” on protecting Mkhwanazi after he was implicated in the blue light scandal.

Mashazi, taking the witness stand on Monday, said she would address “false” allegations levelled against her by witnesses before the commission.