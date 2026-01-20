Robert McBride to inform parliament on SAPS corruption

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of criminal infiltration and political interference in the police will tomorrow hear oral evidence from former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride.

McBride’s appearance is significant due to his role in overseeing investigations into police misconduct. His testimony is expected to address systemic failures and allegations of undue influence in operational matters.

The committee has been tasked with examining claims raised by KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi regarding the penetration of criminal cartels into police ranks.

Committee chair Soviet Lekganyane confirmed that McBride will be questioned on Tuesday and Wednesday, noting that “we have a very busy week with Mr McBride coming here on Tuesday and Wednesday. Julius Mkhwanazi is coming on Thursday and Friday.”

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

McBride’s presence before parliament carries weight because of his long and contested career in law enforcement.

A former member of uMkhonto weSizwe, McBride was convicted for the 1986 Magoos Bar bombing in Durban, though the conviction was later nullified under the Promotion of National Unity & Reconciliation Act.

High-profile investigations

He went on to serve as chief of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police before being appointed head of Ipid, where he led high-profile investigations into police corruption and misconduct.

His tenure at Ipid was marked by clashes with senior police officials and political leaders, reflecting his reputation as a fearless investigator and a controversial figure.

The committee’s evidence leader, advocate Norman Arendse, has already briefed members on logistical challenges in securing witness participation, including concerns raised by Brown Mogotsi about legal representation and personal security.

The committee has agreed to initial virtual consultations in Mogotsi’s case, while continuing discussions on an in-person appearance.

McBride’s testimony follows that of former acting commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo, who last week alleged that police officers in Gauteng were “in the pockets of the crime cartel or moonlighting for syndicates”.

Phahlane told MPs that political interference in police structures has been rife since the ANC’s 52nd national conference in Polokwane, situating the inquiry within a broader historical context of contested executive authority over policing.

The committee’s programme for the week also includes suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, who is expected to answer allegations of malfeasance and links to crime kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

These hearings are intended to establish whether operational decisions within the police and municipal policing have been compromised by external criminal interests, a matter with direct implications for constitutional guarantees of public safety under section 198 of the constitution.