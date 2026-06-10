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12 people gunned down in Joburg, shooters dropped off in Cleveland area

Gunmen open fire at multiple locations within Jumpers informal settlement in late-night mass shooting

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Police are investigating after a mass shooting left 12 dead in Cleveland’s Jumpers informal settlement. (RUSA)

A mass shooting has claimed the lives of 12 people and left at least nine wounded at Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland.

The shooting was reported at about 11pm on Tuesday, Gauteng police said.

“It is alleged that more than 10 suspects were dropped off by a white Toyota Quantum near a petrol station in Cleveland.

“The suspects allegedly entered the informal settlement through both entrances and moved through the area, opening fire on residents and community members at multiple locations before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that 12 people died as a result of the attack. Eight adult males and three adult females were declared dead at the scene, while one additional male victim later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.”

The injured victims were transported to various medical facilities for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Provincial and district detectives, supported by crime intelligence and forensic experts, have been mobilised to investigate the attack and track down the suspects.

TimesLIVE

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