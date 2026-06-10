Specialised police units deployed to scene of Joburg mass shooting

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Police remove a body after a mass shooting claimed 12 lives in Cleveland, Johannesburg, on June 10 2026. Picture:

National police HQ has deployed specialised teams to help find those responsible for gunning down 12 people at the Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland, Johannesburg.

Top cop Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane said the officials would augment Gauteng teams.

“We have reinforced provincial efforts with additional national specialised resources to ensure the investigation is expedited and those responsible are swiftly brought to justice,” said Dimpane.

This includes members from forensic services, tactical response teams and other specialised investigative resources to accelerate efforts aimed at identifying, tracing and apprehending those responsible.

“A multidisciplinary task team comprising provincial and national experts will work around the clock to pursue all investigative and intelligence leads, including the tracing of the white Toyota Quantum allegedly linked to the incident.”

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni visited the area on Wednesday morning.

He disclosed witnesses reported the gunmen walked through the streets while firing randomly after they were dropped off and collected by a minibus taxi.

Mthombeni described the crime as “shocking and heartless“.

The motive for the mass shooting is as yet unknown.

The Jumpers settlement is named after a historic gold mine of the same name. Illegal mining is rife but so is crime typical of a high density area.

Nine people who sustained gunshot wounds are receiving treatment at medical facilities.

Police investigations continue, and anyone with information that can assist is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit information anonymously via the MySAPS App.

TimesLIVE