China’s Xpeng expects to start delivering ‘flying’ cars in 2027

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brian Gu, the vice-chair and president of Chinese EV maker XPeng, will attend the Beijing Auto Show in the Chinese capital. The event runs until May 3.

By Qiaoyi Li and Nick Carey

Beijing — Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng expects to start large-scale production of its “flying” cars next year and of its humanoid robots in the fourth quarter of 2026, president and vice-chair Brian Gu said on Thursday.

Gu also said there is “tremendous potential” to increase co-operation with German automaker Volkswagen, which last month started mass production of its first EV model, developed with Xpeng.

“There are a lot of areas that we can partner and really provide value to each other,” Gu said. Xpeng was also open to partnerships with other automakers, he said. “We need to be nimble and willing to partner with different players in different regions.”

Xpeng has received more than 7,000 orders for its flying cars, the majority of which are in China, where the company is working on obtaining approval from the country’s aviation authorities.

Speaking ahead of the Beijing Auto Show, Gu said the company would start robotaxi tests in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou this year and that 2027 will be a “critical year” for “tests around the world with partners”.

He said the company will probably produce hundreds to thousands of robotaxis over the next 12 to 18 months.

Robots to overtake cars

Gu said the group’s humanoid robots will initially be used as receptionists or in sales to interact with customers. Within the next 10 to 20 years, Xpeng’s robot business should be larger than its automotive division as “there will be more use cases for humanoid robots in our lives”.

Like many other Chinese automakers, Xpeng has expanded overseas and operates in about 60 countries outside China.

Gu said Xpeng generated about 10% of its sales volume and around 15% of its revenue from overseas sales last year.

He added that in the next five to 10 years, “more than 50% of the revenue should come from outside China”.