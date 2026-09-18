Automechanika 2026 to unite global vehicle suppliers in Midrand

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The automotive aftermarket trade fair Automechanika is set to take place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from October 27-29.

The continent’s premier automotive trade event will bring together global parts manufacturers, replacement component brands, advanced diagnostic tool specialists and workshop equipment suppliers with regional trade buyers.

Delegates visiting Automechanika Johannesburg 2026 will gain direct, face-to-face access to a wide spectrum of international pavilions and premier component brands, say the organisers.

The three-day platform offers regional importers, distributors, and procurement managers an environment to negotiate direct agreements, bypass intermediate supply tiers, and identify alternative sourcing routes in an increasingly dynamic aftermarket, according to Michael Dehn, MD of event organisers Messe Frankfurt South Africa.

The Automechanika Africa Connect roadshow that precedes the event recently engaged automotive industry bodies, parts distributors, and commercial fleet operators in Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“The Africa Connect roadshows underscored the urgent need for aftermarket businesses to modernise their service offerings and supply capabilities in response to rapid technological transformation across global supply chains,” said Dehn.

Greg Cress, principal director for automotive and eMobility at Accenture South Africa, delivered a presentation titled “the five forces driving unprecedented change in automotive in 2026″ to delegates in Lusaka and Harare.

His presentation linked the evolution of battery chemistry, autonomous driving, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and software manufacturing to practical commercial opportunities for the African continent.

“African raw material producers hold an extraordinary advantage to supply global battery production lines,” said Cress. “Our local manufacturing hubs can deliver tailored electric mobility solutions for long-haul freight, regional mining operations and public transport fleets across Southern Africa.”

Cress’s presentation also highlighted major breakthroughs in energy density and charging speeds that will redefine commercial transport and help overcome historical limitations regarding vast travel distances, and electrical grid constraints across key Southern African development corridors.

“Our Africa Connect engagements confirmed that automotive enterprises across Southern Africa are eager to expand their supplier networks, adopt modern diagnostic capabilities, and source proven replacement components directly from world-class brands,” he said.

The roadshow that precedes the event recently presented new energy opportunities to delegates in Lusaka and Harare. Picture: (AUTOMECHANIKA)

Dehn said the upcoming show at Gallagher Convention Centre is engineered to deliver exactly those commercial connections under one roof.

Registration for trade visitors is open at www.automechanikasa.co.za.

Business Day