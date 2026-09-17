GWM replaces Tank 500 hybrid engines with diesel power

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The GWM Tank 500 flagship SUV will now on be available with new 3.0l diesel engines exclusively. Picture:

GWM South Africa has added three new Tank 500 models powered by the new 3.0l diesel engine, replacing the 2.0l petrol hybrid motors, which produced 255kW and 648Nm.

Compared to the outgoing engines, the new turbocharged four-cylinder diesel outputs lower figures of 170kW and 620Nm. The company says the engine’s hallmarks are a strong low-end response, with up to 385Nm of torque available from 1,000rpm, and aimed at buyers looking for towing ability and long-distance touring.

The engine is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel-drive system with a towing capacity rated up to 3.5 tonnes.

Luxury is taken care of by heated, ventilated and massage function driver and passenger seats and an infotainment system with voice control. (GWM SA)

The company says this is the strategy going forward for the flagship range that’s fitted with a standard 78l fuel tank, and an auxiliary 53l tank optionally available.

The Tank 500 3.0l diesel retains its premium status. Possible cabin features dependent on trim can include:

leather upholstery;

heated, ventilation and massage-function driver and passenger seats;

GWM’s Coffee OS 3.0 infotainment system; and

voice control.

Safety equipment includes:

seven airbags;

roll movement intervention;

electronic stability control; and

tyre pressure monitor.

The Tank 500 has a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes and be optionally fitted with an auxiliary fuel tank for overlanding. (GWM SA)

Driving convenience items include:

hill-start assist control;

hill-descent control;

adaptive cruise control;

traffic jam assist;

intelligent cornering assist;

lane departure warning;

lane keep assist;

lane centering assist; and

pedestrian and cyclist detection.

The new Tank 500 3.0l is sold standard with a seven-year/200,000km warranty, seven-year/75,000km service plan and seven-year/unlimited kilometres roadside assist.

Pricing

Tank 500 3.0TD 9AT 4x2 Super Luxury R849,900;

Tank 500 3.0TD 9AT 4x4 Ultra Luxury R929,900;

Tank 500 3.0TD 9AT 4x4 Overland R999,900.

Business Day