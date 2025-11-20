US business leans into Africa as Trump shuns G20 gathering

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Unlike US President Donald Trump, American businesses are showing strong interest in Africa and South Africa.

Speaking on the sidelines of the B20 on Wednesday, Business Unity South Africa (Busa) president and B20 co-chair Mxolisi Mgojo told Business Day: “Business is business [and] business continues.”

However, “politicians come and go. For business continuity, this is what we have to do for the sake of the countries … [US] business sees Africa as the next frontier … Africa is a growth area for them.”

This was underscored by the presence of the US Chamber of Commerce at the B20 summit in Sandton, even as Trump on Wednesday reiterated his call to boycott the G20 leaders’ summit taking place in Joburg this weekend.

The B20, the business arm of the G20, brings together global business leaders to help shape international economic policy. Recommendations from various task forces have already been handed over to the G20.

Mgojo noted that Africa has the youngest population in the world — a clear signal, he said, that the future lies on the continent.

This is the market... Get Africa right. Get it skilled right. Get it developed right. — Mxolisi Mgojo, Busa president and B20 co-chair

“This is the market. The skills that are required [around] the globe are going to come from Africa, because they [Asia and Europe, for instance] have an ageing population. Get Africa right. Get it skilled right. Get it developed right,” he said, adding that the continent is on track to become the “biggest trading bloc” in the world.

Mgojo’s comments come as sticking points over climate, energy and critical minerals are threatening efforts by South Africa to secure a full G20 leaders’ declaration at the summit, Business Day understands. Gender equality language has also emerged as a flashpoint, highlighting how difficult it has become for the group to find consensus on issues that were once routine.

In-person negotiations started on Sunday at the fourth sherpa meeting, which was scheduled to run until Wednesday. These talks mark the most intensive phase of drafting before the summit of world leaders convenes later this week.

The absence of the US, with Trump boycotting the gathering, has deepened frustrations among several emerging market members, who say Washington’s no-show has soured the mood and made already tense negotiations more fraught. If the divisions persist, the summit may have to settle for a watered-down summit declaration or a chair’s statement instead of the traditional leaders’ communiqué.

Pretoria is pushing hard for a full G20 declaration as a visible marker of success for its chairing of the event, arguing a unified statement is essential to show the group remains functional despite geopolitical fractures. Securing such an outcome has become a political priority for South Africa, which wants to demonstrate that it can shepherd the bloc toward meaningful common ground.

Negotiations are expected to run until the final hours, with leaders set to begin arriving from Friday. The final text will likely be decided on the eve of the summit, taking place over two days from Saturday, as Sherpas of the various G20 countries race to bridge gaps on climate commitments, energy transitions and the governance of global mineral supply chains.

South Africa’s presidency within the B20 this year has been pivotal in raising African issues and aspirations to the forefront of global conversations.

“Women and [small and medium enterprises are] at the heart of the recommendations, whether we talk about digital, trade or finance,” Mgojo said. According to him, Africa’s contribution to the B20 policy recommendations included measurable goals and key performance indicators to ensure accountability and long-term tracking.

The US will take over the G20 presidency from South Africa, with the summit set for Miami next year. The US Chamber of Commerce is set to formally receive the B20 baton on Thursday.

