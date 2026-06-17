Ramaphosa positively considering Hill-Lewis’ cabinet reshuffle request

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa seeking changes to the DA’s ministerial and deputy ministerial appointments.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is positively weighing a request from DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis to reshuffle the coalition cabinet, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hill-Lewis has written to Ramaphosa seeking changes to the DA’s ministerial and deputy ministerial appointments, with former DA leader John Steenhuisen set to be moved from agriculture minister to deputy minister of trade, industry and competition.

Ramaphosa has not yet announced a final decision on the timing of a reshuffle, though the changes could take effect before the end of June, according to sources in the Presidency close to the discussions.

Hill-Lewis is Steenhuisen’s successor in the second largest party in the government of national unity (GNU). The reshuffle request follows Hill-Lewis’ election as DA leader in April.

Hill-Lewis on Wednesday confirmed the request, saying the move is aimed at enhancing the DA’s governance role within the national executive.

“It is my firm expectation that each person representing the DA in government must unmistakably demonstrate the ‘DA difference’ in action. That requires government rooted in our philosophical outlook, with higher standards of public service and absolute commitment to integrity,” Hill-Lewis said.

“In every decision I take, no matter how difficult, I seek to advance the attainment of an open, opportunity society for all, a society in which every person can live a life of value. These changes will enhance the DA’s ability to give effect to that vision for South Africa.”

Hill-Lewis has requested Steenhuisen be replaced by environment minister Wille Aucamp.

“Minister Aucamp’s immediate mandate is to resolve ongoing legal proceedings relating to foot-and-mouth disease, to work with the entire sector to overcome the crisis and restore confidence through accelerated practical steps to bring the crisis under control. Minister Aucamp will also further the work of opening new markets to our agricultural products to help grow the economy and create jobs,” Hill-Lewis said.

David Maynier will take up the position of minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, having previously held senior portfolio roles in the National Assembly and the Western Cape government.

Steenhuisen moves to deputy trade, industry and competition minister, replacing Alexandra Abrahams.

Abrahams shifts to deputy minister of electricity and energy. Yusuf Cassim, a former student politics figure with experience on the portfolio committee on higher education, will be appointed deputy minister of higher education and training. Jack Bloom, the longest-serving member of the Gauteng provincial legislature, takes the position of deputy minister of water and sanitation.

Business Day