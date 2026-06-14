POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Godongwana, Tau and Meth to headline empowerment conference

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Finance minister Enoch Godongwana, his trade, industry and competition counterpart Parks Tau and employment & labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth are this week set to address the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference in Johannesburg.

The conference, to be held on Wednesday and Thursday in Sandton under the theme “The Next Phase of Transformation: Inclusive, Investable, Impactful”, convenes business executives, government leaders, transformation professionals and regional stakeholders.

On Wednesday, Tau is set to address the conference on how businesses can stay ahead by making transformation work on the ground and the balance sheet, while Meth is expected to highlight the importance of aligning training programmes with industry needs, expanding access to opportunities and ensuring that young people are equipped with the capabilities required to thrive in a rapidly changing labour market. Godongwana is set to address the conference on Thursday.

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen is on Wednesday set to engage with youth in agriculture and captains of industry at the Agricultural Research Council in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape.

The event will feature round-table discussions with industry leaders aimed at empowering young farmers and students, creating opportunities in agriculture, and providing a platform for young producers to share their experiences and challenges while exploring pathways for growth and innovation in the sector.

On Tuesday, the country is set to commemorate national Youth Day, marking the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto uprising, with the commemorative event scheduled to take place in Johannesburg.

EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to address a Youth Day rally at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

The Madlanga commission, which is investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, is this week set to continue hearing evidence on the 2021 Joburg drug bust that turned into a chaotic scene.

The department of mineral resources is on Monday set to make a presentation to the media on the new licensing and management system commonly referred to as the cadastral system. The engagement will provide the media with an opportunity to interact directly with the department and gain insights into the implementation of the system, progress made to date, and the anticipated benefits for the mining sector.

The department said the introduction of the cadastral system marks a “significant milestone in the department’s efforts to modernise the regulation of mineral resources”.

“By replacing the legacy SAMRAD system and the associated manual processes, the new platform offers a secure, fully digital solution that enhances operational efficiency, strengthens regulatory compliance, improves transparency and promotes greater stakeholder confidence and engagement.”

Parliament is set to convene the National Youth Parliament at the Joburg City Hall on Monday, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1976 student uprisings while also marking 30 years of South Africa’s constitution.

Themed “Youth Empowerment for a Suitable Future”, the 2026 Youth Parliament will reflect on whether the constitution has delivered on its promise to build an equal and cohesive society, with a particular focus on youth development, economic participation and social cohesion.

The day will feature a reflection on the 1976 uprisings, including a panel discussion with survivors and activists, titled “We planned it, we marched it: what happened on June 16 and why it matters”.