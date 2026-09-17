Hyundai Tucson with radical new look confirmed for 2027 SA launch

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Hyundai has unveiled its next-generation Tucson SUV with radical new styling — and it is confirmed for launch in South Africa next year.

The car features the Korean manufacturer’s new “Art of Steel” philosophy with a boxier and more muscular design with squared-off wheel arches and full-width LED light bars.

Measuring 4,700mm long and 1,905mm wide, the fifth-generation Tucson is 60mm longer and 40mm wider than the current Tucson, which was launched locally in 2022 and facelifted in 2025. The existing range is priced from R559,900 to R859,900 but there is no word yet on what the new line-up will cost.

The new Tucson's minimalist cabin is heavily digitised. (HYUNDAI)

The cabin has seen a major revamp too, inspired by the larger Palisade SUV launched in 2024. A new multifunction steering wheel and a huge new touchscreen infotainment system characterise a heavily digitised interior that cuts down on the number of physical controls.

Final South African product specification for the midsize SUV is not yet confirmed, but the engine line-ups for our market are likely to be 1.6 hybrid, 1.6 petrol turbo GDI, as well as the 2.0 normally aspirated petrol engine used in the current Tucson, said Hyundai spokesperson Zweli Mnisi. The 2.0 diesel engine used in the current range will be dropped.

At last week’s local launch of the new Creta and Staria, Hyundai Automotive South Africa also confirmed other new vehicles headed our way, including the new second-generation Venue in November. The new compact crossover, a rival to B-segment SUVs like the Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite, will launch in South Africa in three guises:

Premium 1.2 l normally aspirated manual;

normally aspirated manual; a Premium 1.0 l turbo automatic; and

turbo automatic; and a N Line 1.0l Turbo automatic.

The New Hyundai Venue arrives here in November 2026. (HYUNDAI)

The new Venue, which had its global unveiling late in 2025, has a similar length to the outgoing model but a stretched wheelbase provides more cabin room.

Also coming is the Hyundai Stargazer, a seven-seat compact people carrier that will arrive here in the first quarter of 2027 to compete against the Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Rumion. It will be available in Premium and Executive models, both powered by a 1.5l normally aspirated petrol engine.

Business Day