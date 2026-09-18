REVIEW | Suzuki Across impresses with roomy cabin and low fuel thirst

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The Suzuki Across is one of many crossover alternatives out there with room for five and a parsimonious drivetrain. Picture:

Japanese brand Suzuki’s growth has been phenomenal of late. It is the second best-selling brand in the local market thanks to a well-thought-out range of products, including the Across on test here, its newest model.

It’s available in three trims comprising the entry-level GL manual on test here, the GL with an automatic transmission, and the range-topping GLX Auto, which I drove at the launch.

Sensing that the company is on to a good thing with the manual GL that costs R349,000 is easy. The fact it looks modern and Eurocentric, with Suzuki’s new corporate suit of rectangular headlights and a light bar at the rear, is a bonus, especially today where there are fewer differences than ever between rivals.

The company calls the Across a crossover, but it actually looks more like a rugged, station wagon-type car, with blacked-out wheels filling up square wheel arches. It’s deceptively spacious, too, and passengers have ample leg and headroom on the cloth upholstered seats. The 367l boot with a manual tailgate is generous enough even for a family of five.

You can increase the loading space by folding the rear seats, and the cabin is neat, with a mature décor, clear displays, solid build quality, and enough features, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, USB ports, electric windows all round and central locking.

Features available include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB ports and electric windows all round. Picture: (PHUTI MPYANE)

The front-wheel-drive range is powered by a 1.5l petrol four-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid technology, producing 76kW and 137Nm. A small starter generator with a 12V lithium-ion battery assists the engine and a little pure electric drive at crawl pace.

Fuel consumption also benefits from the hybrid system. The Suzuki Across tester averaged 5.1l/100km during its stay — even lower than the 5.3l/100km claimed by its maker. It was used extensively over the weeklong test, mostly in urban environments.

The car is refined and delivers enough of a surge for good progress on daily and long drives, aided by a light clutch and slick gear changes. Cruise control is also fitted for driving comfort, and the car scores well for safety with a reversing camera, six airbags, and stability control.

On the road, the Suzuki chassis reveals that the Across is one of the comfiest cars in this class, with a sophisticated feel of sturdiness and agility. It is not a candidate for hot laps, but you can confidently use it in corners.

The range is front-wheel drive but it can handle average challenges, including gravel thanks to thick wall tyres and the 210mm ground clearance. Picture: (PHUTI MPYANE)

We did not take on inhospitable terrain to test out the ruggedness and the chunky wheels, but the 210mm ground clearance confidently dealt with flash flooding on the roads.

Verdict

The Suzuki Across has many price and size contemporaries and is a sound buy in the hotly contested segment for its style, practicality and fuel economy.

Rivals:

Haval Jolion 1.5T City, 105kW/210Nm — R348,950

Toyota Starlet Cross 1.5 XS auto, 77kW/138Nm — R346,300

Suzuki Across 1.5 GL manual, 76kW/137Nm — R349,900

Omoda C5 1.5T 230T Street+, 115kW/230Nm — R349,900

Chery Tiggo Cross 1.5T Million Edition, 108kW/210Nm — R359,900

GAC GS3 Emzoom 1.5T Nova, 130kW/270Nm — R359,900

Kia Carens 1.5 LS, 84kW/144Nm — R359,995

Business Day