International business briefs | Norway wealth fund posts $68bn loss as tech stocks fall

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The Norwegian central bank, where Norway's sovereign wealth fund is situated, in Oslo, Norway. Picture:

Oslo — Norway’s $2.2-trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of 636-billion krone ($68bn) as the war in the Middle East weighed on global stocks.

Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which holds about half of its funds in the US, posted a negative return of 1.9% for the January to March period, beating its benchmark index by 0.01 percentage point.

“The result reflects a quarter with challenging market conditions,” deputy CEO Trond Grande said. “We saw limited impact on fixed income and real estate, but it was the decline in equities, especially among large US technology companies, that determined the outcome,” he added. Reuters

Dow is taking stock as the chemical industry struggles with higher feedstock and energy costs. Picture: 123RF/Piotr Trojanowski

Dow beats loss estimates with cost cuts

Bengaluru — Chemicals maker Dow posted a smaller-than-expected first-quarter adjusted loss on Thursday as it benefited from higher polyethylene volumes and cost-cutting measures. It reported an adjusted loss of 14c a share compared with analysts’ average estimate of a loss of 29c.

The company has been re-evaluating its ownership of non-product-producing assets across its global portfolio, including power and steam production and pipelines, as the chemical industry struggles with higher feedstock and energy costs and weak demand in key end markets. “We are already seeing rapid positive momentum from our announced pricing actions in every business and every region,” said CEO Jim Fitterling. Reuters

Segro says the US-Iran war has so far not affected its leasing momentum. Picture :123RF (monticello)

Segro sees steady leasing despite Middle East conflict

Bengaluru — Warehouse landlord Segro on Thursday said it signed £23m of new headline rent in the first quarter as it advances its data centre strategy. Despite heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have pushed up inflation and weighed on business and consumer confidence in parts of Europe, Segro said the war has “so far had no discernible effect on our leasing momentum”.

It reported customer retention of 83% in the period ended March 31, while occupancy remained stable at 94.8%, aided by lower vacancy across its London portfolio. Reuters

The London Stock Exchange's emblem in central London. File Picture: REUTERS

London Stock Exchange expects growth as AI tools roll out

Bengaluru — London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) said on Thursday it expects annual revenue growth at the upper side of its forecast range after its first-quarter revenue beat estimates on strength across its data and analytics and market platforms.

“We have had a great start to 2026 across the board,” CEO David Schwimmer said, adding the focus through 2026 will be on the roll-out and adoption of AI tools and services.

The data and exchange operator is facing pressure from activist investor Elliott Management to close its valuation gap to industry peers and take more aggressive action to boost its performance.

LSEG said total income grew 9.8% in the three months ended March on an organic basis, excluding recoveries, compared with a rise of 8% expected by analysts in a company-compiled poll. Reuters

Netflix will spend an additional $25bn on its share repurchase programme. Picture: (Getty Images / Guillaume Payen)

Netflix to buy back $25bn of its shares

Bengaluru — Netflix on Thursday said its board authorised an additional $25bn share repurchase programme, on top of a buyback approved in December 2024, with no expiration date.

Netflix had previously said it planned to resume share repurchases while investing about $20bn this year in films and television after walking away from a deal to buy Warner Bros Discovery assets. Reuters

The pizza industry has struggled with slowing demand US. Picture: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Fried chicken pays off for Domino’s pizza

Bengaluru — UK’s Domino’s Pizza Group recorded on Thursday first-quarter like-for-like sales growth of 4.5% as underlying demand improved and newer products gained traction, helping to offset a challenging consumer backdrop.

Domino’s UK, which appointed a new CEO in late March, has been betting on fried chicken lately as the pizza industry has struggled with slowing demand, even with eye-catching offers for customers. The initial trading performance of the Chick ‘n’ Dip range has met expectations, Domino’s said. Reuters