Volvo Cars appoints Skoda chief Klaus Zellmer as CEO

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Volvo Cars said on Sunday that Klaus Zellmer would become its president and CEO within a year as it seeks to revive sales in an increasingly competitive market.

The Sweden-based carmaker, majority-owned by China’s Geely Holding, has struggled to meet profitability targets due to tariffs, weaker EV demand and high development costs.

Zellmer, an industry veteran with more than 30 years’ experience, most recently served as CEO of Volkswagen’s Skoda brand. He will start in his role no later than October 1 2027, the company said.

Read: Martina Biene leaves VW Group Africa for Škoda

He will succeed Hakan Samuelsson, who was reappointed in 2025 to revive the Swedish carmaker’s fortunes, having previously led the company in 2012-22. Samuelsson said last week he had no plans to work full time after his contract runs out in April.

Last week Volvo Cars held a strategy day on which Samuelsson laid out an ambitious strategy to launch 13 new models between now and 2030 to double the company’s market share as the carmaker grapples with the fallout of US tariffs and slumping sales in China.

It faces an increasingly delicate balancing act separating its Western and Chinese ​technologies to continue selling in the US, where its sister brand Polestar ⁠faces a sales ban.

Zellmer has “a strong record of guiding organisations through transformation and changing market conditions”, Volvo Car chair Li Shufu said in the statement. “His experience from both the high-end premium segment and high-volume brands is an excellent fit for Volvo Cars.”

The carmaker’s shares have continued to trade near record lows and are down more than 45% so far this year.

Cost savings have helped cushion pressure on earnings. Demand for the new flagship EX60 electric SUV has exceeded Volvo’s initial expectations, but sales remain under pressure in the US and China.

The carmaker has been working to shift production to better shield itself from tariffs, such as moving production of its hybrid XC60 to South Carolina and ramping up EX30 output at its Belgium plant.

Reuters